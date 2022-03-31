Goleta Police issue 22 traffic citations during enforcement period

Goleta Police issued 22 traffic citations to drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during a four-hour safety operation on Tuesday.

On March 29, officers contacted 27 people within Goleta city limits, include those who were cited and four who were issued warnings. One vehicle was towed.

The police department says the citations were for bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers who made unsafe decisions while on the road.

The safety operation was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.