Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries will be back in-person Tuesday

Thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, in-person city services are set to resume on Tuesday in Goleta, city officials announced.

The return will bring in-person library service back to Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries beginning Feb. 22.

The libraries are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials continue to require face coverings indoors for those who are not vaccinated.

Front desk reception and public counter service at Goleta City Hall will resume on Feb. 22 as well.