Goleta structure fire displaces 12 people

Santa Barbara County fire
Firefighters responded to a structure fire that displaced 12 people in Goleta Tuesday morning.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 30, 2024
Firefighters responded to a structure fire that displaced a dozen residents in Goleta Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at the 700 block of San Ramon Drive.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.

One man was rescued but fire officials said he denied treatment and transport by paramedics.

The Red Cross has been notified to support the 12 residents and two pets who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

