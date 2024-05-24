Goleta to host ribbon cutting for their first community garden

The City of Goleta is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their first-ever community garden, a new playground, and an extended bike path.

The event will take place on May 29th at 5:30 p.m. at Armitos Park.

In a press release, the mayor said that there was a large amount of thought and detail that went into the park.

What you can expect to see when you arrive:



50 raised plots at the community garden

Expanded playground, swings, sand pits, and music elements

Small group picnic area with a pizza oven

The city also added an education area where they will host classes and workshops.

"We know the community has been waiting for the park to re-open," said JoAnne Plummer, the Parks and Recreation Manager.

"Thanks to everyone who helped bring this project to fruition."

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will be given wildflower seed packets and tours will be given for those interested.

For more information on the project, visit cityofgoleta.org.