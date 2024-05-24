Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goleta to host ribbon cutting for their first community garden

Goleta
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Goleta
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 23, 2024

The City of Goleta is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their first-ever community garden, a new playground, and an extended bike path.

The event will take place on May 29th at 5:30 p.m. at Armitos Park.

In a press release, the mayor said that there was a large amount of thought and detail that went into the park.

What you can expect to see when you arrive:

  • 50 raised plots at the community garden
  • Expanded playground, swings, sand pits, and music elements
  • Small group picnic area with a pizza oven

The city also added an education area where they will host classes and workshops.

"We know the community has been waiting for the park to re-open," said JoAnne Plummer, the Parks and Recreation Manager.

"Thanks to everyone who helped bring this project to fruition."

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will be given wildflower seed packets and tours will be given for those interested.

For more information on the project, visit cityofgoleta.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg