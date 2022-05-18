Goleta to issue ordinance to reduce plastic and single-use waste

The City of Goleta now has an ordinance to regulate single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments.

The ordinance was approved at the Goleta City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The city says the ordinance will bring Goleta into compliance with California Assembly Bill 1276, mandating that single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments be made available only upon request by the consumer.

It will go into effect on Friday, June 17, 2022.

In addition to single-use foodware being available only upon request, the ordinance will encourage food and beverage vendors to reduce plastic and single-use waste through other actions, such as displaying signage stating that single-use items must be requested by consumers.

This ordinance will be the first of two expected ordinances seeking to regulate and reduce local single-use plastics and further divert waste from our landfills.

The city says the second ordinance is expected to ban expanded polystyrene (EPS) foodware, following over 120 jurisdictions across California that already have restrictions on EPS to improve the health of safety of their communities and environment.

The city says it is looking to identify the best ways it can support the local business community as they switch from expanded polystyrene and single use plastics to more environmentally friendly alternatives.