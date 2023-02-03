Goleta Train Depot Project receives over $5M in grant funding

The city of Goleta received a $5.56 million grant for the Goleta Train Depot Project from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program supplemental funding which is matched by a $1 million commitment of city funds.

The Goleta Train Depot is currently in the design phase. The next step in the process is going out to bid this summer with construction anticipated to begin towards the end of this year. The additional funding is essential to keep this project moving.

Since Jan. 2022, the Goleta Train Depot Project team has seen widespread and substantial increases in costs for materials and construction on large-scale projects throughout California, and generally throughout the country.

When completed, the Train Depot will be a full-service multi-modal train station next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane. By creating a full-service station, the city hopes to increase train ridership, improve connections to bus transit, accommodate transit service to and from Santa Barbara Airport and UCSB, and add new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

