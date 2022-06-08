Goleta looks to fill vacant positions on City Board or Commission

The city of Goleta is urging the public to apply for positions on a City Board or Commission.

The city says the applications are due on Tuesday, June 14.

Goleta is looking to fill several positions for the following: Design Review Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Library Advisory Commission and the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.

There is one vacancy for an At-Large Member on the Design Review Board. The city says the Design Review Board is a seven-member body that encourages development and uses professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality of design.

A Commissioner position is also available on the Parks and Recreation Commission. This commission advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta, including the acquisition, development, maintenance, and improvement of the City’s public parks, recreational services and open spaces. The city says eligible applicants must live in Goleta.

Additionally, there is a Commissioner position open for the Library Advisory Commission. The role of this Commission is to provide advice to staff and the City Council on matters affecting the Goleta Valley Library and representing the interests of the library's patrons by recommending programming and services for the library.

Lastly, there is one vacancy for a committee member on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee. This Committee’s role is to advise the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. It reviews and maintains the master plan for each County library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determines the per capita level of service, reviews budgets, considers site locations and building programs, and reviews the operation of the library. The member represents all of Zone 4, which includes Goleta, Buellton and Solvang. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

To apply for any of these open positions, click HERE.

