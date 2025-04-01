Goleta Valley Library to close for relocation

Goleta Valley Library will close for relocation starting Apr. 1 as it prepares to move to a temporary site.

The relocation period will take place throughout April and May. During this time, library staff will be working on readying operations and services to continue off-site.

Meanwhile, the 500 N. Fairview facility will undergo construction for 18 to 24 months. The city of Goleta is finalizing negotiations for a lease agreement at 6500 Hollister Ave., where the library aims to open for service in early June.

For the time begin, patrons will still be able to place holds on the Goleta Valley Library's collection, but pick-up can only happen at another Black Gold library.

There is also the option to use the Bookvan, which is working to establish stops twice a week across at the Goleta Union School District Office (401 N. Fairview Ave.) The schedule will be shared here as soon as it is available.

You can visit Goleta Valley Library for the latest updates.