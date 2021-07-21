Goleta woman arrested following stabbing

A Goleta woman is being held on $1 million bail after authorities say she stabbed the man she was dating this week.

Fire responders responded to the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on scene found a man had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to the hospital with what were described as “serious” injuries but is expected to recover.

The suspect was identified as Shivani Hernandez, 36.

Authorities say the victim and Hernandez were arguing when she stabbed the victim in an attempt to prevent him from leaving the home.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and false imprisonment, which are all felonies.

