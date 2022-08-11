Goleta's city manager last day of service is August 16th

Michelle Greene will preside over her last Goleta City Council meeting as the city manager on August 16 after 18 years of service to the City of Goleta, eight of those as the city manager.

The community is invited to attend the meeting either in person or virtually.

At the August 16 council meeting, Greene will be presented with a City Tile and Proclamation to honor her dedication and years of service to the city.

Greene is the first female city manager in Goleta and is credited with bringing a new level of professionalism and sophistication to the organization during her tenure.

Greene began her career in Goleta as a management analyst, before being appointed to the position of administrative services director and later deputy city manager.

Prior to coming to Goleta, Greene served as the assistant city manager for the city of Escalon, and the city clerk for Grover Beach.

Newly hired City Manager Robert Nisbet will take over on Sept. 1, 2022.