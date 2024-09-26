Goleta's Creek Week Art Contest winners to be unveiled Thursday

The winners of the City of Goleta's third annual Creek Week Art Contest will be unveiled at a reception on Thursday at the Goleta Valley Library.

This year's art contest theme was "Goleta the Goodland: Ocean, Creeks, and Watersheds." Community members of all ages could submit artwork that showed appreciation for the city's coastal environment.

Officials say they received 114 submissions, which is exactly double the 57 submissions that were received last year.

According to the city, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and guest judge Kelly Hildner from the Goleta Valley Art Association will be judging the pieces. A 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place, and Honorable Mention award will be given out to winners of each age category (adults, teens, and children).

The contest will also feature a People's Choice award, which is voted on by community members.

The reception for the Creek Week Art Contest will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room, which has been transformed into an art gallery. Organizers say participants, their families and friends, and members of the community are invited to attend for free.

For more information on other Creek Week events, you can visit the City of Goleta's Creek Week webpage.