"Goleta’s Finest" 2022 winners announced

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, announced the 2022 "Goleta’s Finest" award, winners.

"Goleta’s Finest" is a 72-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

“The Goleta community has a rich history of volunteerism and philanthropy, and we are eager to honor those individuals and organizations who have made such remarkable impacts in the community,” said Kristen Miller, president & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.

The 2022 award recipients will be honored at a formal celebration on December 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

The evening will include dinner followed by the awards ceremony.

Tickets to attend Goleta’s Finest are $175 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Chelsea Weininger, the events coordinator at Chelsea@sbscchamber.com.

Here are the 2022 "Goleta’s Finest" award recipients:

