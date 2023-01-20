Goleta's first-ever Coffee & Community event Saturday morning

The community is invited to the first-ever Coffee & Community (Café y Comunidad) event Saturday, Jan. 21st at Nectarine Park in Old Town Goleta from 9 to 11 a.m.

This is a bilingual event with Spanish interpretation available. Residents are invited to enjoy fresh pastries from Goleta Bakery, hot coffee from Old Town Coffee, and conversations with fellow community members.

Mayor Paula Perotte, second district city councilmember James Kyriaco, city manager Robert Nisbet and other Goleta staff members will be there to meet members of the community. Event organizers say this is a great opportunity to get an update on upcoming Old Town Projects, ask questions and share ideas or concerns. Residents can find out how they can stay informed and connected with the city.

Opening remarks will be followed by a time for questions and that is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. The park is located at Nectarine Ave. and Mandarin Dr.

Parking is limited for the event; everyone is encouraged to walk or bike if they can. Community members that decide to drive can park in the Community West Bank parking lot at 5827 Hollister Ave. or at the public lot on Orange Ave. behind Pattaya Thai Restaurant at 5918 Hollister Ave.

The city plans to hold more Coffee and Community events throughout Goleta. For questions call or email the city's Spanish engagement specialist Marcos Martinez at (805) 562-5500 or mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.