Goleta's LED streetlight replacement set to begin

The City of Goleta announced that they will begin installation of 1,430 new LED streetlights across the city.

Installation will begin the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.

The new LED lights are energy efficient. The city says the finished project will save Goleta more than 345,000 kilowatt hours annually. That could save the city about $115,000 annually.

The city says the new lights will provide clearer lighting and will require less maintenance.

"This project offers a lot of benefits to the city, and we wish to thank everyone involved who helped make it happen," Michael Winnewisser, the Public Works Department Project Manager.

The project began in 2017. The city negotiated with Southern California Edison to acquire the streetlights. The city researched LED options and gathered community feedback.

The current, high pressure sodium streetlights emit an orange light. The replacement LED lights will have a warm white glow.

Another feature of the lights? They will comply with dark sky standards, the city says. While they offer bright light, it is directed downward.

The city created a video that includes the full project details.

Goleta City Council approved the replacement lights on July 20, 2021.