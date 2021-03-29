Golfers compete in inaugural 'Piece of Pie' challenge

Young golfers on the Central Coast gave their best shot in the inaugural 'Piece of Pie' golf challenge.

Members of First Tee Central Coast, a golf club for children and teens, participated in the challenge at the Monarch Dunes Golf Course in Nipomo.

Players with the lowest scores won gift cards as prizes.

Organizers say they want to give golfers as young as six years old a chance to play in a tournament-style competition.

"I think the main focus today is we want to have fun. We want to see all the practice, all the time that these players put in, and to see it pay off; but at the end of the day, it's all about having fun and enjoying the game," said Ben Feldman, Arroyo Grande High School Senior.

First Tee Central Coast plans to open up more golf sessions in the summer and fall.

Community members can sign up here.