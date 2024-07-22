Golfers support Boys & Girls Clubs at annual tournament

The 25th Annual Ag for Youth Golf Tournament was held at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday.

Presented by Driscoll's, the golf tournament is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.

The tournament typically raises about $150,000 for the organization's programs, which include help with homework, arts and crafts, health and fitness, sports, and more.

"All participants are really here to help support young people in our community, to ensure that they have resources, tools, skills, so that they can lead healthy lives here in the Santa Maria Valley," said Maria Fabula, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast CEO.

The event also included a raffle for a grand prize golf trip to Pebble Beach.