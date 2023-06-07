Good samaritan seriously injured during police chase in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police arrested a person following a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance report at about 12:25 p.m. The caller told the police a person was pounding the windows and tried to enter a locked door of a local business on the 1900 block of De La Vina Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they asked the person to leave. The suspect complied, however, officers say when the person was driving away, they drove into a retaining wall.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect's vehicle on the 2000 block of Bath Street, that's when officers on scene say a good samaritan tried to stop the driver from leaving the traffic stop by standing in front the suspect's vehicle.

Officers say the suspect drove away from the scene, hitting the good samaritan. Officers pursued the suspect and were able to arrest them on the 2300 block of Carlton Way around 1:36 p.m.

The good samaritan suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the incident and will provide more information as soon as it is available.