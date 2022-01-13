Gov. Gavin Newsom explains plans to allocate additional funds for more tests, staff, and vaccination sites

During a press conference on Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom explained plans to allocate additional funds for more tests, staff, and vaccination sites.

"Ninety percent of the population is within a 30 minute drive of an Optum Serve site, and while that's impressive we realize that's not good enough," Newsom said.

Newsom addressed plans to fill the gap, especially in rural and remote parts of the state, with the new Optum Serve mobile testing sites.

"This bus represents, as the supervisor mentioned, one of 50 mobile sites that we have set up throughout the state of California," said Newsom.

More than 200 Cal Guard members have been deployed to 50 mobile sites in order to provide temporary staff during this time of need.

"You'll see a number of national guardsmen and women behind me as well, assisting in this operation to make things more efficient," said Newsom.

In addition to the 200 National Guard members who have already been deployed, 80 more are being sent out throughout the rest of this week.

"80 represents the number of Optum Serve sites that will also be set up as the number of total sites goes from 50 to 80 across the state," said Newsom.

He also explained the importance of cutting down on lines at the site and the plan for improving access.

"We continue to provide more support, to expand these sites, more personnel, more expertise, and more testing locations throughout the state of California," said Newsom.

Optum Serve community testing sites will serve anyone who qualifies for a test. This includes homeless, undocumented and uninsured individuals. You do not need to have a driver's license to get a test.