Gov. Newsom appoints Laura Capps Second District Supervisor

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Laura Capps County Supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, District 2, where she was elected on June 7, 2022, to serve for a four-year term starting Jan. 10, 2023.

Supervisor Capps was sworn in just before her first board meeting on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6. When Capps officially starts her elected term, a swearing-in ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2023

The appointment comes after previous Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart resigned last week to be sworn in yesterday as the state assemblymember representing Santa Barbara County and the 37th Assembly District.

Pursuant to California Government Code section 25060, whenever a vacancy occurs in a board of supervisors, the governor shall fill the vacancy. The appointee shall hold office until the election and qualification of his or her successor.

Capps was elected as the Second District Supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7, 2022, primary elections, but her term was not formally set to start until January. Gov. Newsom’s decision to appoint Capps into Hart’s vacant seat will allow the County Board of Supervisors meetings and votes to continue with all five members throughout December.

Capps comes to the Board of Supervisors after leaving her seat at the Santa Barbara Unified School District, a position she had been in since 2016. Capps has deep roots in Santa Barbara County, specifically the district she is now serving. Capps was born at Cottage Hospital and spent her early years in Goleta before her family moved to Santa Barbara.