Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for SLO, SB Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency for 13 California Counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, due to the winter storms.

The emergency proclamation will activate the California National Guard to provide support to operations.

California Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and CHP will work with the counties to rapidly deploy resources and address any emergency needs.

Cal OES says it will be working with San Bernardino County to bring additional snow plows to the County to clear roadways and restore power to residents.