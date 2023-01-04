Gov. Newsom proclaims State of Emergency and mobilizes state government ahead of storms

Gov. Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms according to a press release sent by the governor's press office.

The emergency proclamation supports emergency relief efforts including authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard to support disaster response, directing Caltrans to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to support highway repairs, and other support for local response and recovery efforts.

The governor has also activated the State Operations Center to its highest level, and the state and the federal government have stood up the Flood Operations Center, which covers forecasting, reservoir operations coordination, and provides technical support as well as flood fighting materials like sandbags for local agencies.

According to the press release, the state has prepositioned fire and rescue equipment and personnel to support local resources across the state. Teams will mobilize quickly in the event of mudflows, avalanches, or flash floods.

The California Health and Human Services Agency say they have engaged with local and community partners to ensure vulnerable groups —individuals with disabilities, older individuals, and unsheltered individuals—are aware of the incoming storm and have access to services should they need them.

Californians are reminded to dial 2-1-1 or 3-1-1 to get help regarding emergency alerts or to ask questions. If you have a critical emergency, call 911.