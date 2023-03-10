Gov. Newsom requests Presidential Emergency Declaration in response to storms

Gov. Newsom on Friday requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration to authorize federal assistance supporting the state and local response to the severe storms impacting much of the state.

This comes after the governor on Thursday proclaimed a state of emergency in 21 counties to support disaster response and relief efforts, following the state of emergency he proclaimed in an initial 13 counties earlier this month. This is due to storms forecasted to continue through mid-March,

State officials say California is mobilizing personnel and resources to storm-impacted communities throughout the state.

Some of these efforts include partnering with CAL FIRE crews statewide, the California National Guard, the California Department of Transportation, the California Office of Emergency Services, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

Californians can dial 2-1-1 or 3-1-1 to get help or ask questions. If you have a critical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts including warnings and evacuation notices. Go to CalAlerts.org to sign up to receive alerts from your county officials or QuickMap.ca.gov to check road conditions.