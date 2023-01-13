Gov. Newsom to join in on Santa Barbara Co. storm preparedness efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom is making a stop in Santa Barbara County.

His office says Newsom will be joining in on ongoing storm preparedness and response efforts Friday following Monday's storm and more rain on the way.

Southern Santa Barbara County saw extensive damage from rain this week. A sinkhole and flooding also damaged and destroyed homes in Orcutt and multiple highways in the county were impacted.

Newsom is expected in the county later Friday afternoon. The exact area has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

