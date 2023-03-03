Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Diablo Canyon Power Plant Wednesday.

The tour included a visit to its facilities and highlighted how the source of carbon-free electricity will support energy reliability during California’s clean energy transition.

This comes as the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Thursday that the Diablo Canyon Power Plant may continue operating beyond its current license expiration dates while the federal agency considers its license renewal application.

“As we experienced during the record heat wave last September, climate change-driven extreme events are causing unprecedented stress on our power grid – the Diablo Canyon Power Plant is important to support energy reliability as we accelerate progress towards achieving our clean energy and climate goals," said Gov. Newsom.

Earlier this week, the California Energy Commission (CEC) formally determined that the state should pursue extending the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant through 2030 to ensure electricity reliability.

The determination is based on data showing California risks energy supply shortfalls during extreme weather events driven by climate change.

Governor's Press Office Gov. Newsom tours Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the Central Coast

In September, Governor Newsom signed SB 846 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) authorizing a limited-term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant beyond its planned closure in 2025, a measure developed in partnership with the Legislature and structured to take advantage of the opportunity for federal support while minimizing costs to California ratepayers and taxpayers.

In November, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it awarded $1.1 billion from the Civil Nuclear Credit Program to support a limited-term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.