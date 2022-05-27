Government releases details on proposed offshore wind leases near Morro Bay

The U.S. Department of the Interior is taking the next step toward opening up offshore wind leases near Morro Bay.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has released a Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) which includes detailed information about the proposed lease areas, conditions, and auction details.

The PSN includes three proposed lease areas in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area and two proposed leases in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area off northern California.

Once the PSN is published in the Federal Register on May 31, 2022, there will be a 60-day public comment period.

Officials with the Department of the Interior say public comment will be considered before deciding whether to publish a final sale notice.

Just last year, the government announced it planned to open up parts of the West Coast for offshore wind development, including a nearly 400-square mile area off the coast northwest of Morro Bay.

Officials say the Morro Bay and Humboldt wind energy areas have the potential to generate more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy and power more than 1.5 million homes.