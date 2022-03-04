Governor Newsom announces plan aimed at tackling California's homelessness crisis

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Thursday aimed at tackling California's homelessness crisis.

The proposal would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court.

It would call for community-based treatment for homeless people suffering from severe mental health issues.

Speaking in San Jose, the governor called the state of homelessness in California unacceptable and admitted that the current approach isn't working.

"There's no compassion stepping over people in the streets and sidewalks, there's no compassion about someone losing their life under 280 in an encampment. There's no compassion in that," Newsom said. "We can hold hands, hold a candlelight vigil, talk about the way the world should be or we could take some damn responsibility."

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom unveils a new framework to provide community-based care and support for Californians struggling with severe mental health and substance use disorders, many of whom are experiencing homelessness. https://t.co/QEOC1DuxzR — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 3, 2022

Under the proposed plan, people would be obligated to accept care or risk criminal charges.

The proposal still has to be approved by the California Legislature.

