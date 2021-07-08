Governor Newsom at Lopez Lake to speak about drought

California Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting the Arroyo Grande area Thursday.

He’s at Lopez Lake where impacts from the ongoing drought are being seen.

Governor Newsom is expected to discuss preparations for a third dry year along with “proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience.”

He’s also expected to talk about record-breaking temperatures across the west and the state’s emergency response.

To watch his announcement, click here. It’s expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on KSBY's Facebook page.

