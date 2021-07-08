Watch
Governor Newsom at Lopez Lake to speak about drought

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:13:20-04

California Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting the Arroyo Grande area Thursday.

He’s at Lopez Lake where impacts from the ongoing drought are being seen.

Governor Newsom is expected to discuss preparations for a third dry year along with “proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience.”

He’s also expected to talk about record-breaking temperatures across the west and the state’s emergency response.

To watch his announcement, click here. It’s expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on KSBY's Facebook page.

