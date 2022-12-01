Governor Newsom awards SLO $11.6M for new homeless housing

Governor Newsom awarded San Luis Obispo City $11.6 million for new homeless housing, his office announced Wednesday.

The money will be used to acquire and convert a 68-unit hotel into 40 permanent apartment homes and two manager units, according to the press release.

The award is part of the State's Homekey project which aims to keep unhoused California safe. Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California since the program launched.

“We are grateful to local communities for coming together to provide a place to call home for individuals experiencing homelessness, and placing them on the path to long-term safe, stable housing with supportive services,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez.

San Jose City, San Benito County and Santa Cruz County were the other three recipients of the final Homekey awards for 2022. Altogether, the Governor awarded $36 million Wednesday.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will release a third round of Homekey funds in early 2023 after receiving stakeholder feedback for potential revisions.