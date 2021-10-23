Gov. Newsom extends driver's license renewals for California seniors

California drivers 70 and older have an extension to get their licenses renewed through Dec. 31, 2022.

Renewals can be done online or by mail.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation allowing older residents to renew without visiting a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

This includes licenses with expiration dates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with March 1, 2020.

Senior drivers can also apply for REAL ID renewals even if it requires an office visit.

The DMW encourages residents to use their online services to complete transactions, such as vehicle registration renewals.