Grade school kids race to win a frozen turkey in annual Turkey Trot

On Sunday, dozens of children participated in the 44th annual Turkey Trot at Arroyo Grande High School's new track.

Preschoolers through 8th graders raced to win the ultimate grand prize: a frozen turkey.

The City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department and the Arroyo Grande Lions Club have been putting on this community tradition since 1978.

The distance began for the youngest contestants at 1/8 of a mile and gradually increased to one mile for the oldest racers.

The event aims to bring families and community members together to get into the Thanksgiving spirit while also staying active.

“I’m so excited, these kids are running their hearts out, and I’m so proud of them for being out here today,” said Sheridan Bohlken, Recreation Services Director for the City of Arroyo Grande. “Good job girls, it's so impressive for kiddos who are not engaged in regular league sports that they can just sign up.”

Second place winners received a frozen chicken, and third place winners received a frozen game hen.

Although not everyone could win a bird, every kid who participated received a t-shirt and participation ribbon.