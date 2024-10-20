Grammy-nominated country music artist performs at local homeless center

40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo hosted a special musical performance on Saturday.

Grammy-nominated modern country music artist Steven Cade visited the facility and played his music as a part of his national "Giving Guitars" tour, which aims to raise funds and awareness for the homeless.

During the concert, Cade donated a guitar to the center— a gesture that he says will inspire those in need.

"It costs money to have an instrument. Some people, you know, lose their instruments because they had to pawn it, and then they end up in a homeless shelter," Cade told KSBY. "We see a lot of hope, a lot of people being restored in many ways. And so we're thankful to be able to be a little part of that."

You can see the music artist on the next stop of his "Giving Guitars" tour on Sunday at 825 Brewery in Orcutt.