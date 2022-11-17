Granada Hotel & Bistro celebrates hundredth anniversary

The historic Granada Hotel & Bistro in the heart of Downtown San Luis Obispo celebrated a landmark centennial anniversary on Wednesday evening, November 16 with a celebratory soirée.

In celebration of the anniversary, a special centennial cocktail was unveiled at the Bistro, and it will be available at the neighboring Nightcap bar through the end of the year.

The Hotel Granada was originally built in 1922 and became an enclave for traveling artists and actors during the Vaudeville era.

The hotel's PR representatives said in a press release that rumor has it that the hotel rooms were rented by the hour, contributing to San Luis Obispo’s brothel business for many years of its operation. The hotel closed in the 1960s and fell into disrepair.

The building was slated to be demolished, but a small group of investors, led by the founder and managing partner of Nomada Hotel Group Kimberly Walker, decided to purchase and restore the building. Two years and a multimillion-dollar renovation later, the property was fully renovated and reopened in 2012, becoming the unique and historic hotel it is today.

The Granada was the founding hotel for Nomada Hotel Group, which is now on the national radar and has been featured in publications like Vogue, Forbes, Insider, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, US News and World Report, and more. The brand is expanding, with three hotels set to open on the Central Coast in 2023.

The Granada Hotel & Bistro is located at 1126 Morro St, in San Luis Obispo.