Grand opening celebration of the Bridgeworks expansion

The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting of the Bridgeworks Coworking expansion will take place on Thursday, December 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, at 6907 El Camino Real.

Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber constructed additional office spaces to match business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and an assortment of amenities.

The coworking concept began in 2016 when a survey was sent to Chamber members whose responses indicated that such a space would attract economic development in Atascadero.

The office space offers a mix of private offices, team rooms, open coworking space, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, secure and encrypted Wi-Fi, work booths, cozy lounge areas, a kitchen, and fun, enlightening events that will be a magnet for the business community.

Visit the Atascadero Chamber's website to learn more or to reserve a space.