Grant-funded rehabilitation project to begin at San Luis Obispo airport

A $13.5-million grant-funded runway rehabilitation project is set to get underway soon at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Airport officials say pre-construction work is complete and construction is expected to get underway in the beginning of July. A completion date has been set for early fall.

The project will upgrade the main runway, its taxiway connectors and the entire runway lighting system, but it will not expand the runway or change the use of the property.

“The rehabilitation project will correct issues with the aging runway pavement, bring the airport in line with the latest federal safety standards, and provide a more energy efficient runway lighting system,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports, in a press release. “We look forward to working with our partners at Granite Construction Company and Mead & Hunt to complete this project on time and with minimal impact to our passengers.”

The funding was approved by the FAA to initiate the project.

