Grant funding of $470,000 now available to nonprofits serving San Luis Obispo County

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is now accepting applications for its 2022 grants cycle. Over $450,000 in grants have been made available for nonprofit organizations.

For the first time, The Community Foundation has announced that all general grants will be unrestricted, meaning these funds can be used however each recipient deems necessary, according to Heidi McPherson, The Community Foundation CEO.

“Challenging times require a new approach, and we believe that unrestricted funding gives our nonprofit partners the flexibility they need to succeed in today’s environment, ” McPherson said.

All grants offered have a two-year funding term. The average grant awarded through the General Grants Program is anticipated to be $15,000.

Funding will support the following interest areas: arts, environment, human services, and seniors and people with disabilities.

Nonprofit organizations can either submit new applications directly to The Community Foundation or submit a copy of an application that has been drafted to the County American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizations that meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply online. Completed applications must be submitted online by August, 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of their award status later this fall.