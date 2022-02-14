Grant will help fund coastal learning program in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is the recipient of a $27,000 grant from the California Coastal Commission, city officials announced Monday.

The funds come from the commission's 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants Program. They will assist the city's Recreation and Parks Department in launching "Coastal Guardians of Santa Maria," an educational program that will offer learning activities for all ages.

Program organizers say the program will include family field trips and community service opportunities. It aims to help participants learn to preserve and protect the California coastline.

A portion of the funds will go to the creation of an on-campus club for Fesler Junior High School.

The grant program runs from June 2022 to April 2024. The city says that applications to participate will be available on the city's website in August and September.