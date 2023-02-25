Grapevine closes for second time, more traffic headed through Central Coast

Snowy conditions have caused the Grapevine along I-5 to close for a second time Saturday morning.
Caltrans District 7 closed I-5 closed from Parker Road in Castaic to Grapevine Road due to snow & icy road conditions.
This comes after the Grapevine was closed all day Friday, and opened for several hours overnight.
Due to that closure, heavy traffic was seen along Highway 101 throughout the Central Coast.
Drivers can expect those same driving conditions on Saturday.
Caltrans officials say it is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen.
*I-5 is CLOSED through the Grapevine*— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 25, 2023
