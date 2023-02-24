Grapevine is closed due to snow

Due to the roadway being unsafe for the motoring public, the north and southbound I-5 is closed.

Fort Tejon Area posted on Twitter, "we are working closely with Caltrans District 7 to reopen the Grapevine as quickly as possible."

The grapevine has been closed since 1:25 a.m. according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

This means that there may be heavier amounts of traffic on Highway 101 for those heading to work early.

Please remember to drive carefully, or stay home in a safe place if you can until the weather advisories and warnings improve.

We will keep you posted on the status of the closure throughout the morning and into the rest of the day.

