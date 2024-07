A grass fire had closed one lane of Highway 101 Wednesday along the northbound lanes of the Cuesta Grade.

It was reported at around 3:15 p.m. near the top of the grade.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire had burned about five acres as of 3:47 p.m.

Northbound lanes were stopped as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.