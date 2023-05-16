Grass fire reported in Templeton area, forward progress stopped

A grass fire was reported in the Templeton area Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The fire’s forward progress has been stopped, according to officials, and has burned roughly a single acre in the 2300 block of Battering Rock Road east of Templeton. Two to three acres were initially estimated to have been burned.

Two structures were initially threatened by the fire, officials said. Three engines responded to the scene, part of a full wildland fire response, according to Cal Fire.

A full wildland response includes air and ground units and is dispatched depending on weather, the time of year and other factors, according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire PIO.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.