A car crash on Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo caused traffic delays on the morning of Aug. 14.

At around 10 a.m., a dump-truck overturned onto San Luis Obispo Airport property just east of Thread Lane.

The truck was carrying a load of gravel that covered the roadway after the crash.

California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory in the area that warned drivers of obstructed roadways and travel delays.