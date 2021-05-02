Greenhouse Pastures Farm Sanctuary holds open house in Arroyo Grande

A local non-profit that rescues abused and neglected farm animals is inviting the community to meet their animal friends.

The Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande held an open house Saturday to introduce their miniature horses, pigs, donkeys and other animals to community members.

The founder of the animal sanctuary said she hopes to share their animals' stories of resilience and patience.

"They come to us they're really scared, and we rehabilitate them with lots of love and patience and medical care, and then we get to see their personalities blossom . It's really fun to see how we get to share that with the public," caretaker Diane Dieterich said.

The next tour at the sanctuary will be held on June 5th.

