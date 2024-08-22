Gregory Scott Ray sentenced to state prison on numerous sexual assault charges

Santa Ynez resident Gregory Scott Ray has been sentenced to 22 years, four months followed by 50 years to life in state prison.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting eight victims on numerous occasions between 2007 and 2018, according to Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The determinate term of 22 years and four months reflects crimes committed against six of the eight victims.

Two indeterminate terms of 25 years to life in prison were imposed for the two additional victims.

One of those victims met Ray online when he was 12 and was sexually assaulted at a park when he was 13.

The final identified victim met Ray at a high school yearbook conference that the defendant organized; Ray was convicted of forcibly sodomizing that 17-year-old victim.

Ray met several of his victims through his sons who attended local schools in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The defendant coached Little League baseball, was actively involved with the high school volleyball team, and chaperoned some of his victims' field trips.

Ray also used same-sex dating apps, like Grinder and Adam4Adam, to meet underage boys, some of whom were as young as twelve.

Honorable Judge Kristy Imel sentenced the defendant on Aug. 19, 2024.