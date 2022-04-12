Grilled cheese festivities to get underway in San Luis Obispo

Tuesday is National Grilled Cheese Day, which means the search for the best sandwich in San Luis Obispo is about to get started.

The local non-profit Restorative Partners, a group dedicated to helping people impacted by crime, began recruiting restaurants to compete in next month's SLO Grilled Cheese Festival. Now in its fourth year, the annual festival raises money for the healing services and relationships that Restorative Partners offers to its communities.

This year's festival runs from May 1 to May 31, with competing restaurants vying for the following categories: Best SLO Grilled Cheese, Most Ooey Gooey Cheesy, and Best Twisted Grilled Cheese.

You can find out more about the event at SLOGrilledCheese.com.