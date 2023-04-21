Grizzly Youth Academy donates 800lbs of food to SLO Food Bank

More than a dozen Grizzly's, from the California National Guard Grizzly Youth Academy, of San Luis Obispo, arrived at the SLO Food Bank with over 800 pounds of food to donate, on Thursday.

The CEO of the food bank spoke to the grizzly volunteers and gave them a tour of the facility.

One grizzly from Lompoc was amazed at how much the food bank does to help people in need.

"It feels like this is going to help a lot of people," Adam Warren, a grizzly volunteer, told KSBY.

