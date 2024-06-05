Watch Now
Grocery Outlet is coming to Orcutt

A Chevron gas station and Starbucks will also be added to the area.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 05, 2024

A new supermarket will be coming to the Orcutt community soon.

Construction is underway for a new Grocery Outlet.

This store offers discounted prices on overstocked goods from name-brand and private-labeled suppliers.

Along with Grocery Outlet, a Chevron gas station and Starbucks are also under construction in the same area.

KSBY spoke to one woman who's lived next door for 20 years and is looking forward to the new neighbors.

"I can walk to the store. I'm saving gas," Dian Jaeger said, "since I was a kid, you couldn't do that."

The store will be located on East Clark Ave., just off HWY 101.

