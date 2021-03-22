Grocery store, new restaurants coming to Enos Ranch area in Santa Maria

More businesses will soon be opening up at the large Enos Ranch shopping development in Santa Maria.

City officials say an Aldi grocery store and a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant are planned for the area known as Enos Ranch West, which is bordered by Betteravia Rd., College Dr., and Inger Dr.

While there is room for other businesses, nothing else is confirmed at this time.

Across College Dr. at Enos Ranch, a Jack in The Box is being built near Chick-fil-A.

The sprawling site off Highway 101 at Betteravia Road is also home to shops and restaurants, a large auto mall, new school and apartments.

