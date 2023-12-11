Ground-based interceptor missile launch from Vandenberg SFB a success, officials say

A Ground-based Interceptor missile launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning was a success, according to the base.

Vandenberg reports the launch took place at 6:48 a.m. from the northern part of the base and is an element of the overall Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.

"At Vandenberg, the Missile Defense Agency mission is not just a mission, but our mission, and our Guardians and Airmen take great pride in contributing to the safeguarding of our nation's security,” said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and launch decision authority. "We've witnessed significant growth this year, doubling our launch cadence from last year. It is vital that we continue to expand our capacity and foster greater agility for our space and test range partners and in every aspect of space launch operations.”

Officials say Monday’s launch was part of a test to improve and enhance the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System.

“The test demonstrated the ability of the GMD capability to engage threats faster and provides the Commander, USNORTHCOM the capability to engage and destroy intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile threats to the U.S. homeland,” according to a press release.