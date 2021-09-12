Ground-based Interceptor missile launches from Vandenberg SFB

A Ground-based Interceptor missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.

The launch window opened at 8:30 a.m. with the interceptor lifting off at 10:30 a.m.

“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and launch decision authority. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”

Base officials say the launch was an element of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.

Monday, SpaceX is set hoping to launch a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg with 51 Starlink satellites.

