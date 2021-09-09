Watch
Ground-based interceptor test launch scheduled at Vandenberg SFB

Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 09, 2021
The test launch of a ground-based interceptor missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set to take place this weekend.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency is conducting the test.

"Team Vandenberg has a long history of collaborating with our Missile Defense Agency partners to ensure safe launch operations for missile defense tests,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander in a press release. "It’s an honor for Space Launch Delta 30 to work with our mission partners on this important national security test."

The launch window is Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

